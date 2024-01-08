PHOTOS: Black Stars final training at Baba Yara ahead of Namibia fixture

Sports News of Monday, 8 January 2024

The Black Stars conducted their final training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on January 7, 2024; ahead of a friendly fixture against Namibia.



The match will be the final step in the preparation of Chris Hughton and his charges ahead of the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars held five days of training at a private facility in the Ashanti Region due to the unavailability of the Baba Yara Stdium.



The Black Stars team shared photos of the training as players were taken through their paces and fitness routine.



With the exception of West Ham star Mohammed Kudus, Hughton has all 26 players in camp with Kudus expected to join the team before they fly to Ivory Coast.



Ghana is in Group B of the AFCON alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique while Namibia would also face Tunisia, South Africa and Mali in Group E.



The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January, 2024 to 11th February, 2024.



See some photos below:







