PIAC launches simplified report on petroleum revenue for citizens

Energy of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) have introduced a "citizens version" of their annual report on petroleum revenue management, aiming to provide citizens with accessible information for advocacy and decision-making.



Launched by Professor Nana Susubribi Krobea Boaten (S. K. B.) Asante, the former President of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, the 60-page document condenses the voluminous and technical content of the original 2022 annual report.



The simplified version covers petroleum production and sales statistics, utilization of petroleum, revenue collection and allocation, distribution, and use of the Annual Budgeted Funds Amount (ABFA), among other key areas.



According to Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf, Chairperson of PIAC, the "Citizens Version" aligns with the committee's commitment to transparency and accountability, essential for prudent financial management.



She emphasized its significance as a resource empowering citizens to engage in the governance of petroleum resources.