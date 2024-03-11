PL standings: Arsenal top table after Liverpool's draw vs Manchester City

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

The race for this season's Premier League title is intensifying, with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool all vying for the crown. After 28 rounds of matches, there is only a one-point difference between Arsenal and City, who currently sit in third place.



Arsenal took the top spot on Saturday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium. This win put pressure on Liverpool and City, as they needed a positive result in their Sunday match at Anfield to overtake Arsenal.



However, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams sharing the points. John Stones scored for City in the 23rd minute, but Alexis Mac Allister equalized for Liverpool from the penalty spot shortly after the break.



As a result, Arsenal remains at the top of the table with 64 points, level on points with second-placed Liverpool but leading on goal difference. City is currently in third place with 63 points.



