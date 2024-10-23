PSG denied late penalty in thrilling finish against PSV

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: BBC

Paris St-Germain squandered several excellent opportunities and had a last-minute penalty decision reversed by the referee, resulting in a frustrating draw against PSV Eindhoven.



Since the summer exit of star player Kylian Mbappe, the team has struggled to pose a significant goal threat.



Winger Ousmane Dembele notably missed two clear chances, contributing to the team's disappointing tally of just four points from their first three matches.



Referee Glenn Nyberg initially awarded a penalty after Olivier Boscagli's challenge on Marco Asensio, but after reviewing the footage, he determined that Boscagli had played the ball and changed the call to a corner kick.