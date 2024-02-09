PSG president addresses Kylian Mbappe's future amid Real Madrid links

Sports News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Amid swirling rumors of Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has broken his silence on the matter, shedding light on the star player's future.



Le Parisien reports that Mbappe has reportedly made the decision to depart Ligue 1 at the end of the season, with Real Madrid waiting eagerly to secure his services. Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire this summer, adding fuel to the speculations.



Negotiations are reportedly in progress for a significant deal for the 25-year-old winger, and optimism is said to be prevailing in Madrid, according to the outlet.



Responding to inquiries about the situation, PSG President Al-Khelaifi issued a concise nine-word statement, stating, "When we have both decided, we will tell you," as reported by GOAL, during the UEFA Congress in Paris.



Al-Khelaifi had previously publicly expressed his desire for Mbappe to stay, saying, "Look, I'm not hiding anything. I definitely want Mbappe to stay. He is the greatest player in the world, in my opinion, and Paris is Kylian's best club."



Mbappe has the option to extend his PSG contract by an additional year, potentially earning £60 million. This decision would not only secure his financial terms but also prevent him from leaving PSG on a free transfer after initially joining from Monaco in 2018 for £153 million.



Recent weeks have seen intensified rumors about Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid, gaining momentum since January 1, when he entered the last six months of his PSG contract, allowing him to negotiate freely with other teams.