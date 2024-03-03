Paintsil nets debut MLS goal in LA Galaxy victory

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian winger, secured his inaugural Major League Soccer (MLS) goal on Saturday, March 2, 2024, contributing to LA Galaxy's 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes on their turf.



Paintsil showcased his prowess in just his second appearance for the club, having recently transferred from Belgian powerhouse Genk in February.



Paintsil's breakthrough came in the 18th minute when he received a superb pass from Mark Delgado and confidently struck the ball from inside the box.



Before the halftime whistle, he provided an assist to Dejan Joveljic, who capitalized on Paintsil's pass to extend LA Galaxy's lead to 2-0.



In the early minutes of the second half, Paintsil once again demonstrated his playmaking abilities by setting up Riqui Puig for the third goal.



After an impressive performance, Paintsil was substituted in the 63rd minute, making way for Gabriel Pec to join the action."



LA Galaxy have secured a victory which has placed them in the second position in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.



Watch Paintsil's goal below:



