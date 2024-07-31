Palace set to sign Marseille's Sarr for £12.5m

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: BBC

Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of winger Ismaila Sarr from Marseille for a fee in the region of £12.5m.



The 26-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract at Selhurst Park.



Sarr joined Marseille from Watford in July last year for an undisclosed fee.



The winger scored 34 goals in 131 appearances during his time at Watford and registered five goals and six assists in all competitions for Marseille last season.



Sarr, who has 13 goals in 64 caps for Senegal, won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and has featured in two World Cups.