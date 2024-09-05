Palmer and Chilwell not in Chelsea European squad

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: BBC

Chelsea has excluded Palmer and Ben Chilwell, along with two other senior players, from their Conference League squad.



The omission of England forward Palmer, midfielder Romeo Lavia, and defender Wesley Fofana is a strategic move to manage their workloads.



With the potential for around 80 matches across five competitions this season, the club aims to rest key player Palmer during the league phase of this lower-tier European competition, while Lavia and Fofana are still recovering from long-term injuries.