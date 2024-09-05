You are here: HomeSports2024 09 05Article 1977833

Source: BBC

Palmer and Chilwell not in Chelsea European squad

Cole Palmer and Ben Chilwell have been left out of Chelsea's European squad for different reasons

Chelsea has excluded Palmer and Ben Chilwell, along with two other senior players, from their Conference League squad.

The omission of England forward Palmer, midfielder Romeo Lavia, and defender Wesley Fofana is a strategic move to manage their workloads.

With the potential for around 80 matches across five competitions this season, the club aims to rest key player Palmer during the league phase of this lower-tier European competition, while Lavia and Fofana are still recovering from long-term injuries.

