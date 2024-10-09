Palmer named England men's player of the year

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: BBC

Cole Palmer has been awarded the England men's player of the year for the 2023-24 season.



The Chelsea forward received this honor through public voting, surpassing Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, who placed second and third, respectively.



Palmer made his debut for the national team in November of the previous year during a 2-0 victory over Malta at Wembley.



He has played for England nine times, starting in two matches, with five of those appearances occurring at Euro 2024, where he scored in the final against Spain, despite Gareth Southgate's team losing 2-1.