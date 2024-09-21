You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984283

Pant scores century in first Test since car crash

Rishabh Pant made a triumphant return to Test cricket, scoring a century as India moved closer to a decisive win against Bangladesh in the first Test held in Chennai.

In his first Test appearance since a severe car accident in December 2022, Pant achieved a score of 109 off 128 balls during India's second innings, which totaled 287-4 declared.

This performance set Bangladesh a daunting target of 515 runs to chase, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who contributed significantly with a century on the first day, claimed three wickets, leaving Bangladesh at 158-4.

