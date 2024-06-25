Panthers beat Oilers to claim first Stanley Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: BBC

In a historic moment for the Florida Panthers, they secured their first-ever Stanley Cup victory by defeating the Edmonton Oilers.



Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart found the back of the net, while Mattias Janmark scored for the Oilers.



The Panthers emerged triumphant with a 2-1 win, ultimately clinching the series 4-3. Despite initially trailing 3-0, the Oilers put up a strong fight to force a decisive game.



Florida coach Paul Maurice expressed his long-awaited satisfaction, acknowledging the team's resilience in achieving this milestone.



The Oilers had aimed to join the exclusive club of NHL teams that have overcome a 3-0 deficit to claim the Stanley Cup.