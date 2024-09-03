You are here: HomeSports2024 09 03Article 1976885

ParalympicsGB start day six with early medals

ParalympicsGB achieved early success on day six of the Paris Paralympics, securing medals on the track and in the Para-equestrian events.

Samantha Kinghorn earned her second silver medal of the Games with a strong finish in the women's T54 1500m.

Additionally, Natasha Baker and Georgia Wilson contributed bronze medals in the individual grade III and II competitions at the Chateau de Versailles.

Gold medalists Ellie Challis and Tully Kearney advanced through their heats, aiming for more medals, while prominent table tennis player Will Bayley is set to compete later.

