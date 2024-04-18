Paris 2024: Cadman Yamoah eyes Olympics spot

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Cadman Evans Yamoah, the high jump champion of the African Games, believes that winning the gold medal at the continental event is a crucial step towards achieving greatness.



In an interview with JoySports, he expressed his gratitude for the success, stating, "I feel honoured." According to Cadman, every athlete requires a stepping stone, and this victory serves as his. Following his recent triumph at the



African Championships, where he cleared a height of 2.23 meters, Cadman acknowledges that his journey has just commenced. Looking ahead, he aims to set new goals and surpass his current achievements.



By focusing on higher bars, such as 2.25 or 2.35 meters, Cadman is determined to push himself beyond his limits.



As he prepares for the upcoming Olympic trials, he remains steadfast in his pursuit of excellence, knowing that true success lies in continuous improvement and unwavering dedication. For Cadman Evans Yamoah, the sky is not the limit but a starting point for even greater accomplishments.