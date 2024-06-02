Paris 2024: Ghana fails in attempt to secure boxing qualification

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

No Ghanaian boxer will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after the Black Bombers failed to secure a spot during the recent World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.



Despite the participation of seven boxers, including one female athlete, none were able to realize their Olympic dreams.



Ghana's only hope in the Women's Middleweight -75Kg category, Ornella Sathoud, suffered a defeat by unanimous decision (0-5) to Shierleidis Orozco of Columbia in the round of 16.



Her loss followed Theophilus Allotey's elimination from the qualifying series.