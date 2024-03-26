Paris Olympics 2024: Ghana honoured with two wildcard entries for swimming

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The World Aquatics, FINA, has extended an invitation to Ghana for two wildcard entries in swimming at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



This decision comes after the official confirmation of the results from the 2023 African Games, which took place at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra.



Despite their best efforts, the eleven swimmers representing Team Ghana at the continental event were unable to achieve the required qualifying times for automatic qualification.



However, Abeku Jackson, who secured the country's only gold and silver medals in the sport, is expected to be chosen for the wildcard entry along with another teammate.



It is worth noting that Jackson previously participated in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics through the wildcard route.