Paris Olympics: Team Ghana wears colourful smock dress during opening ceremony

Sports News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: GNA

Team Ghana made a vibrant appearance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, donning traditional bright smock attires from the Northern Region.



Led by flagbearer Joseph Paul Amoah, the team sailed down the Seine, passing Paris landmarks and spectators.



Ghana is fielding eight athletes in the 4x100m, 100m, 200m, high jump, and swimming. Rose Yeboah, a two-time African Games gold medalist, is a strong medal contender in the high jump. The 4x100m relay team, ranked among the world's top 15, aims for a historic medal.



Ghana hopes to improve on their previous Olympic performance and secure their first track and field medal.