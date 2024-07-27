You are here: HomeSports2024 07 27Article 1963883

Source: GNA

Paris Olympics: Team Ghana wears colourful smock dress during opening ceremony

The Ghanaian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics The Ghanaian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Team Ghana made a vibrant appearance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, donning traditional bright smock attires from the Northern Region.

Led by flagbearer Joseph Paul Amoah, the team sailed down the Seine, passing Paris landmarks and spectators.

Ghana is fielding eight athletes in the 4x100m, 100m, 200m, high jump, and swimming. Rose Yeboah, a two-time African Games gold medalist, is a strong medal contender in the high jump. The 4x100m relay team, ranked among the world's top 15, aims for a historic medal.

Ghana hopes to improve on their previous Olympic performance and secure their first track and field medal.

