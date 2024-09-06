You are here: HomeSports2024 09 06Article 1978124

Source: BBC

Paris to honour Olympic runner set on fire by ex-boyfriend

A sports facility in Paris is set to be named in honor of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically passed away after her ex-boyfriend reportedly set her ablaze, as announced by the mayor of the French capital.

The 33-year-old mother succumbed to severe burns on Thursday, following an incident where her former partner allegedly poured petrol on her and ignited it outside her residence in north-western Kenya on Sunday.

Authorities in western Kenya have informed the BBC that they are investigating Cheptegei's death as a murder case, with an inquiry already in progress.

