Parliamentary Select Committee chair criticises mismanagement of Baba Yara Stadium renovations

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Wisdom Kobena Woyome, the Chairman of Ghana’s Parliamentary Select Committee for Youth, Sports, and Tourism, has expressed strong disapproval of the renovation efforts at Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Despite several attempts to upgrade the facility in the last five years, it has failed to meet CAF standards for hosting international matches, primarily due to the deteriorating condition of the pitch.



Consequently, Ghana has had to play its home games in other countries, a situation that Woyome considers a significant embarrassment for the nation.