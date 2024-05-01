Partey, Inaki set for Black Stars return after missing Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is poised to rejoin the Black Stars for Ghana's upcoming matches in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Partey missed the last two matches against Nigeria and Uganda due to injuries but has since recovered and is now dominating the midfield for Arsenal.



He played a crucial role in Arsenal's recent 3-2 victory over Tottenham.



Sources indicate that he will be included in the Black Stars squad for the games against Mali and Central African Republic.



In addition to Partey, striker Inaki Williams is also expected to make a comeback to the national team after missing the March friendlies.



Ghana will need all its top players for these matches to secure the six points at stake and enhance its chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.