Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan hails new signing Terry Ablade's pace and enthusiasm

Terry Ablade Terry Ablade

Partick Thistle's manager, Kris Doolan, has conveyed his excitement regarding the acquisition of Terry Ablade, a striker of Ghanaian descent born in Finland. Doolan is confident that Ablade will contribute a distinctive skill set to the team.

He commended Ablade's speed and dynamic runs, which he believes will effectively challenge opposing defenses and create opportunities for his teammates.


