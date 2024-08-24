Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan hails new signing Terry Ablade's pace and enthusiasm

Sports News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Partick Thistle's manager, Kris Doolan, has conveyed his excitement regarding the acquisition of Terry Ablade, a striker of Ghanaian descent born in Finland. Doolan is confident that Ablade will contribute a distinctive skill set to the team.



He commended Ablade's speed and dynamic runs, which he believes will effectively challenge opposing defenses and create opportunities for his teammates.





"We have been seeking to enhance our striking options for some time, and I have consistently emphasized the importance of bringing in a player who offers something different from our current roster, and Terry certainly meets that requirement," he stated to Partick Thistle FC Communications.



"His pace and eagerness to make challenging runs can significantly stretch the opposition and generate space for the rest of the squad.



Having just joined us last night, he participated in his first training session today, and we were quite impressed with his performance. His commitment was exemplary, and I am confident he will prove to be a valuable asset for us this season."