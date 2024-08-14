Patric Pfeiffer set for loan move to Young Boys

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Ghanaian central defender Patric Pfeiffer is poised to join Swiss champions BSC Young Boys on a loan agreement from the German club FC Augsburg.



Frustrated by his limited playing opportunities in the Bundesliga, the 24-year-old has opted to explore new prospects.



This transfer to Young Boys represents a pivotal moment in his career, as the loan arrangement



does not include an option for purchase.



Pfeiffer is presently undergoing a medical assessment, a customary step before the completion of the transfer. Should he pass, he will strengthen the defensive line of Young Boys as they strive to uphold their supremacy in the Swiss Super League.



Established in 1898, Young Boys is recognized as one of Switzerland's most accomplished clubs, boasting numerous league titles and a strong tradition of nurturing talent.



The addition of Patric Pfeiffer is anticipated to improve their squad depth, especially in their pursuit of success in both domestic and European tournaments. His current market valuation is estimated at €2 million, as reported by Transfermarkt.