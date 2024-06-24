You are here: HomeSports2024 06 24Article 1953851

Patrick Agyemang's brace sinks Philadelphia Union in MLS

Patrick Agyemang

Charlotte FC secured a victory against Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer, thanks to a remarkable performance by Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang.

The US-born player showcased his skills by scoring two goals in the second half. Agyemang initiated the scoring with a powerful header after 56 minutes, followed by an impressive solo effort just seven minutes later.


