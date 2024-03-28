Patrick Akoto steps down as GHALCA Communications Manager

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Patrick Akoto has made an official announcement regarding his resignation from the position of Communications Manager at the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).



In an interview with Ghanasoccernet, Akoto confirmed his decision, stating that he is stepping down to fully focus on his new role as the Senior Manager for the Communications Unit at the Ghana Football Association.



Throughout his time at GHALCA, Akoto has consistently demonstrated dedication and diligence in his responsibilities, making significant contributions to the organization's operations.



The leadership of GHALCA has graciously accepted his departure, acknowledging his valuable service.



Akoto expressed a sense of pride as he leaves his position, knowing that he has served GHALCA to the best of his abilities.



Having been appointed in 2021, Akoto's enthusiasm and commitment were evident, particularly during important events like the GHALCA President's Cup.



With his resignation, a new chapter begins in Akoto's career, marking the end of his time with GHALCA.