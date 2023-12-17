Patrick Kpozo delivers assist in Banik Ostrava’s defeat against Slavia Prague

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Patrick Kpozo was in action for Banik Ostrava when they suffered a defeat against Slavia Prague on Sunday.



The Black Stars left-back started and lasted the entire duration in his outfit's 3-2 home defeat to Slavia Prague in round 19 of the Czech top-flight.



Kpozo delivered an assist but it was not enough as his side succumbed to defeat at the Mestsky stadion v Ostrave-Vitkovicich



Czech Republic international Vaclav Jurecka opened the scoring for the visitors in the 26th minute but the home team responded quickly with an equalizer in the 27th minute through David Buchta after connecting from Kpozo’s pass one minute later.



Tomas Rigo found the back of the net in the 29th minute to put Banik Ostrava in front before Mick van Buren pulled parity before the halftime break.



Slavia Prague sealed victory in the second half through Jan Boril after hitting the back of the net in the 59th minute.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian defender has provided two assists in 18 games since joining Banik Ostrava in June 2023.



