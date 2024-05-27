Patrick Kpozo leads Banik Ostrava to 6-0 victory over Slovacko with goal and assist

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo concluded the season in style by contributing a goal and an assist in Banik Ostrava's impressive 6-0 victory over Slovacko in the top-flight Czech Republic league.



Kpozo, who is 26 years old, played a crucial role in the team's dominant win, assisting the fifth goal and scoring the sixth goal.



Finishing the season with a total of four goals and four assists in 33 league appearances, Kpozo's performance was instrumental in Banik Ostrava's success.