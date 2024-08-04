You are here: HomeSports2024 08 04Article 1966538

Patrick Twumasi scores for Beitar Jerusalem in Toto Cup defeat to Ashdod

Patrick Twumasi of Ghana found the back of the net for Beitar Jerusalem in their 4-3 loss to SC Ashdod in the Israeli Toto Cup round three match on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The 30-year-old striker successfully converted a penalty towards the end of the match, however, it was insufficient as his team suffered defeat at the Yud-Alef Stadium.



