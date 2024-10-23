You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997549

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Patriotic Andre Ayew doesn’t deserve bad treatment – Ex-Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Andre Dede Ayew Andre Dede Ayew

Former Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong has expressed his dissatisfaction with Andre Ayew's recent exclusion from the Black Stars, emphasizing that a player with such patriotism should not be treated poorly.

Ayew has not participated in the national team since June, missing crucial matches for the 2026 World Cup and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment