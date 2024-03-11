Paul Pogba receives offer to make a comeback following four-year ban

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Paul Pogba has been presented with an unexpected opportunity to return to the world of football shortly after being handed a ban.



The ban, which was imposed after he tested positive for DHEA in August 2023, left the midfielder uncertain about his future in the sport.



According to Sky Sports, the ban will be in effect until August 2027, starting from the date of his positive test. Despite the setback, Pogba maintains his innocence and expressed his sadness, shock, and heartbreak in response to the ban.



He has decided to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS). Surprisingly, just a few days after the ban, Pogba has received an offer to resume playing football in Russia.



SPORTbible reports that he has been approached by Broke Boys, a team in a Russian celebrity-hosted league established by the Media Football League in 2022.



The league consists of teams composed of various celebrities, regardless of their professional football background.



Artjom Chatjaturjan, the sporting director of Broke Boys, has confirmed that he has been in contact with Pogba regarding a potential move.



“It may seem like a joke, but we called him.” He told Tuttosport.



“So far he has politely refused. He is in a desperate moment and needs time to accept it, Pogba is one of the best footballers in world and won't be able to play for that long," he added.



While Pogba initially declined the offer, stating that he is currently in a desperate situation and needs time to consider it, Chatjaturjan recognizes Pogba's talent and believes he would not be able to stay away from the game for too long.