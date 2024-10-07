Paul Pogba's four-year ban officially reduced after appeal

Soccer News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Onefootball

The four-year ban for doping violations against Paul Pogba has been lessened by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



In February of this year, the Italian National Anti-Doping Agency imposed the extended suspension on the Juventus midfielder, along with a €5,000 fine, after he tested positive for 'non-endogenous testosterone metabolites'.



However, Pogba contested the ruling with CAS, and they have now declared that his ban has been reduced to 18 months, with the backdating to September 11, 2023.