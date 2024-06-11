People don't recognize Jordan Ayew's hard work - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the Black Stars coach, commended Jordan Ayew for his exceptional performance and dedication in the recent match against Central African Republic.



The Crystal Palace forward scored a hat trick in the 4-3 victory, making a significant impact in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.



Ayew also secured a crucial goal in the previous match, helping Ghana secure a come-from-behind win.



With three wins so far, Ghana currently leads Group I in the qualifiers.