Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

People don't recognize Jordan Ayew's hard work - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the Black Stars coach, commended Jordan Ayew for his exceptional performance and dedication in the recent match against Central African Republic.

The Crystal Palace forward scored a hat trick in the 4-3 victory, making a significant impact in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Ayew also secured a crucial goal in the previous match, helping Ghana secure a come-from-behind win.

With three wins so far, Ghana currently leads Group I in the qualifiers.

