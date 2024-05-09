People wanted to pollute the minds of the boys - Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aboubakar Ouattara, the coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, believes that his players have been facing psychological struggles, which hurt the team's performance.



However, the team managed to bounce back from a poor run of form and secured a convincing victory against Berekum Chelson on the 29th matchday of the Ghana Premier League.



Ouattara expressed his relief after witnessing the impressive performance of his players and hopes that this victory will boost the team's confidence as they approach the crucial stages of the campaign.



"I had high expectations of winning. In football, victory can be achieved by a scoreline of 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0, but what we needed were the points. As I mentioned before, we were dealing with a mental issue individuals were trying to negatively influence the mindset of the players... it was a psychological problem," stated the Ivorian coach after the match.



Hamza Issah opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season, followed by goals from Linda Mtange and Kassim Cisse, securing a much-needed win for the Ghanaian giants.



Hearts of Oak will return to action in Accra in tweeksime when they host Aduana Stars.