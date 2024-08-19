People were skeptical about my transfer fee from Lyon to Chelsea - Michael Essien

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Michael Essien, the former midfielder for the Ghana Black Stars, has disclosed that his record transfer fee from Olympique Lyon to Chelsea was met with doubt.



At the age of 41, Essien joined Chelsea in 2005 for £24.4 million, making him the club's most expensive acquisition during that transfer window.



He characterized his transition to the Premier



Read full articleLeague as a realization of a lifelong dream and felt compelled to validate his worth given the significant financial investment.



Nearly two decades after his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Essien remarked that he embraced the opportunity with the backing of José Mourinho, which contributed to his successful tenure at the club.



"My aspiration was to compete in the Premier League, and when the chance arose, I seized it. It was an honor to represent Ghana in this league," Essien stated, as reported by GhanaWeb.



"It was a substantial transfer at that time. Those unfamiliar with my abilities questioned my value. However, it was my responsibility to demonstrate it. Mourinho instilled great confidence in me. The league was very physical back then, and that became my primary focus. Adapting was challenging, but I proved myself, and soon the fans embraced me, leading to a remarkable journey."



Essien had a prosperous career at Chelsea, securing two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the League Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.