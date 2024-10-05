People who claim I've cast Hearts of Oak under a spell are jokers - Aduana FC Assistant Coach W.O Tandoh

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Aduana FC's assistant head coach W.O. Tandoh firmly rejected allegations that he has cursed Accra Hearts of Oak, referring to those who think so as "jokers."



His comments came during a heated interview following his team's scoreless draw against Hearts at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, October 4.



Even after being reduced to ten men in the 57th minute due to Rich Mensah's red card, Aduana managed to maintain their composure and secure an important point, contributing to their recovery from a challenging beginning to the 2024-2025 season.