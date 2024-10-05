You are here: HomeSports2024 10 05Article 1989854

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

People who claim I've cast Hearts of Oak under a spell are jokers - Aduana FC Assistant Coach W.O Tandoh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Coach W.O. Tandoh Coach W.O. Tandoh

Aduana FC's assistant head coach W.O. Tandoh firmly rejected allegations that he has cursed Accra Hearts of Oak, referring to those who think so as "jokers."

His comments came during a heated interview following his team's scoreless draw against Hearts at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday, October 4.

Even after being reduced to ten men in the 57th minute due to Rich Mensah's red card, Aduana managed to maintain their composure and secure an important point, contributing to their recovery from a challenging beginning to the 2024-2025 season.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment