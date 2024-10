Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Pep Guardiola has dismissed speculation about his potential appointment as the England national team manager in 2025.



His position at Manchester City is uncertain, as his contract with the Premier League champions is set to expire at the season's conclusion.



The club is eager for the former Barcelona manager to prolong his tenure in Manchester, but Guardiola has not made a decision yet.