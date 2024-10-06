Pereira makes history in stoppage win over Rountree

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: BBC

Alex Pereira successfully defended his UFC light-heavyweight championship by defeating Khalil Rountree in the fourth round at UFC 307, held in Salt Lake City on Saturday.



The Brazilian fighter faced a moment of adversity in the second round when he was knocked down by a counter right hand.



However, at 37 years of age, Pereira regained his composure and continued to systematically dismantle Rountree, ultimately concluding the bout with a decisive uppercut that left the American bloodied and fatigued.