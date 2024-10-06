You are here: HomeSports2024 10 06Article 1990031

Source: BBC

Pereira makes history in stoppage win over Rountree

Alex Pereira now has four stoppage victories on the bounce Alex Pereira now has four stoppage victories on the bounce

Alex Pereira successfully defended his UFC light-heavyweight championship by defeating Khalil Rountree in the fourth round at UFC 307, held in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Brazilian fighter faced a moment of adversity in the second round when he was knocked down by a counter right hand.

However, at 37 years of age, Pereira regained his composure and continued to systematically dismantle Rountree, ultimately concluding the bout with a decisive uppercut that left the American bloodied and fatigued.

