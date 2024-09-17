You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982678

'Perfect night' as Man Utd hammer Barnsley for biggest Ten Hag win

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (second right) celebrates scoring against Barnsley Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (second right) celebrates scoring against Barnsley

Manchester United experienced an ideal evening, achieving their largest win under Erik ten Hag as they advanced to the EFL Cup last-16 by defeating the struggling League One team Barnsley.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and seasoned midfielder Christian Eriksen each netted two goals, while Brazilian winger Antony added a penalty in the first half, leading to a decisive victory.

This match marked United's most significant triumph since their 9-0 rout of Southampton in February 2021, during the period of empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

