Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: How the invited Black Stars performed ahead of the international break

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian footballers had notable moments during the international break.



Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi helped St. Gallen draw 1-1, while Joseph Wollacott struggled in Crawley Town’s loss.



Defender Jerome Opoku shined with a full match in Basaksehir’s big win.



Midfielder Mohammed Kudus played against Manchester City, and Thomas Partey featured in Arsenal’s draw.



Up front, Antoine Semenyo scored in Bournemouth's victory.



These performances highlight the diverse impacts of Ghanaian players across Europe’s top leagues.