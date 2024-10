Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Mattia Perin expresses feeling an "incredible energy" at Juventus and shares that he is in discussions to renew his contract with the club.



The 31-year-old goalkeeper addressed the media during a pre-match press conference on Monday, just before a Champions League match against Stuttgart.



Although his current contract ends in June, it appears that Perin is nearing an agreement to continue his tenure at the Allianz Stadium.