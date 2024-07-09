Petition for Euro 2024 match to be replayed after controversial decision goes viral despite UEFA explanation

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Sport Bible

A controversial decision in the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Germany and Spain has led to a petition for a rematch, gaining nearly 500,000 signatures.



Germany lost 2-1 after Spain's Mikel Merino scored in the 119th minute. German supporters claim a penalty should have been awarded when Jamal Musiala's shot hit Marc Cucurella's hand in extra-time, but referee Anthony Taylor and VAR Stuart Attwell deemed Cucurella's hand position natural, in line with UEFA guidelines.



Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged the rule's application but called for clarity. Despite the dispute, Spain advances to face France in the semi-finals.