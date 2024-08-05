Pioneer Food Cannery opens 8,000-tonne capacity cold storage facility

Agribusiness of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC), a subsidiary of Thai Union Group, has inaugurated a US$14 million, 8,000-tonne cold storage facility in Tema, Ghana, designed for the efficient preservation of fish.



This modern facility aims to reduce logistical delays and centralize storage for raw materials, crucial for products like "Star Kist tuna".



Previously, PFC rented cold storage spaces that often failed to meet their standards.



The new investment, PFC's first major one since 2010, underscores Thai Union's commitment to Ghana and aims to enhance food safety, meet international standards, and improve local livelihoods.



The initiative aligns with government goals to improve the fishing sector.