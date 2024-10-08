Pisilli thanks Mourinho and De Rossi for Italy call-up: ‘The most important opportunity’

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Roma's young talent, Niccolo Pisilli, expressed his gratitude towards Roma coach Ivan Juric, as well as his former coaches Daniele De Rossi and Jose Mourinho, particularly the latter two, following his inaugural call-up to the Italy national team this week.



The 20-year-old midfielder has been selected by Luciano Spalletti for the upcoming Nations League matches against Belgium and Israel in October.



On Tuesday, he participated in his first press conference with the senior national team, alongside fellow newcomer Daniel Maldini.