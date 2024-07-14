‘Pitso Mosimane is my role model’ – New Black Leopards Head Coach Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Maxwell Konadu, the new coach for Black Leopards, has expressed his admiration for Pitso Mosimane, a highly successful African coach, and draws inspiration from him.



Konadu, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Black Stars, signed a three-year contract with Leopards after a successful tenure at Nsoatreman.



His appointment has brought hope to the team as they aim to reclaim their top-flight status following their relegation in the 2019/20 season.