Plan international Ghana empowers young women entrepreneurs to mark women’s day

Economy of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Sulemana Hor-Gbana, the Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area (SPIIA) Manager of Plan, has emphasised the importance of helping young entrepreneurs enhance their business acumen to ensure success in their businesses.



The Manager said enabling young women to reach their full potential by developing entrepreneurial abilities through capacity development was crucial to helping them become economically independent. Mr Hor-Gbana said these at a two-day Plan International Ghana entrepreneurship workshop to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.



A total of 20 young women entrepreneurs drawn from the organisation’s operational Municipal and District Assemblies in the Volta and Oti Regions participated in the training, which was held in Ho, in the Volta Region.



The young entrepreneurs were empowered with the necessary skills for digital entrepreneurship, including branding tactics, social media marketing, e-commerce methods,and business development.



Mr Hor-Gbana said digital marketing was included in the training to ensure that trainees were well-prepared to promote their products in a worldwide setting as marketing had taken on new forms in the global marketplace.



He noted that no business could succeed these days without marketing, and online marketing was now the cost-effective ways young entrepreneurs could reach out to as many clients as possible.



He said Plan International Ghana was poised to advancing girls’ equality and children’s rights because of its gender-transforming programming, which aimed to address the needs of young women and children.



Madam Adolphine Selase Donudenu, Ho Municipal Director of the Business Advisory Centre, encouraged the participant to take advantage of the services rendered by the Ghana Enterprise Agency to boost their businesses.



Mr Kobina Adomadzi Longdon, Chief Executive offcer of TECHFARM Hub, took the participants through Entrepreneurship Mindset, Startups, and Digital Marketing.

He urged them to consider branding as it was a vital element in running a successful business.



Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, the participants expressed their gratitude to Plan International Ghana for giving them the chance to get knowledge from

professionals about creating and growing their businesses.