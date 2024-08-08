Player exodus won’t stop – Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of Legon Cities, has expressed his concerns regarding the significant player departures from the Ghanaian top-flight league.



This widespread migration of players has adversely impacted the quality of the Ghana Premier League and other domestic leagues.



Many players who excel in the league often seek opportunities with clubs across the



continent or in Europe for better financial prospects.



In an interview with Kessben FM, as reported by Footballghana.com, Fabin emphasized that the trend of player departures will persist unless the government provides financial support to the Ghana Premier League.



“Ultimately, it boils down to financial incentives. If clubs in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, and Rwanda can attract our top talents by offering salaries of $4,000 to $5,000 per month, while players in Ghana, such as those at Kotoko, earn only GHS 10,000, which is less than $1,000, it is clear why they would choose to leave.



“Ghanaian clubs struggle to offer even $2,000 to players. Several African nations that were once behind us in football development are now surpassing us by securing our players with better compensation.



“Our league has potential, but it fundamentally revolves around financial resources. If our leaders were to invest in the league as some other countries do, we could see significant improvements. Government assistance in funding the league would enable us to retain many of our top talents. Until such support is provided, the trend of player departures will continue unabated, and I firmly believe that financial backing from the government is essential for revitalizing our league,” he stated.