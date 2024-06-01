You are here: HomeSports2024 06 01Article 1944959

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Players care about national team call-ups - Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah

Former Ghanaian national team captain Stephen Appiah has disclosed that players, despite their outward appearances, are constantly eager to be selected for international duty.

Appiah's remarks were made following the announcement of Ghana coach Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Notably, the 26-man squad does not include some prominent figures such as captain Andre Ayew and Baba Rahman, who have been performing well for their clubs.

Appiah emphasized that being left out of important national team assignments is a significant letdown for players.

