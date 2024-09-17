Players 'close' to striking over schedule - Rodri

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has indicated that players are nearing a strike in response to the rising number of matches.



The team is set to play Inter Milan in the Champions League, where a new format will introduce at least two additional games prior to the knockout rounds.



Additionally, the Club World Cup, in which Pep Guardiola's team will participate, has expanded to include 32 teams and is scheduled for next summer.



Rodri commented, "I think we are close to that," when questioned about the possibility of a strike among players.