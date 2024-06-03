Players have to work hard to earn Black Stars call-up - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, urged players in the Ghana Premier League to enhance their work ethics to secure a spot in the Black Stars.



Following their loss to the Great Olympics, Narteh Ogum emphasized the importance of hard work for players to earn national team call-ups.



Otto Addo's selection for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers featured only one local player, Frederick Asare, highlighting the need for local talents to step up.



Narteh Ogum stressed the need for both coaches and players to put in extra effort to increase the chances of more players being called up to represent the Black Stars.