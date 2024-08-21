You are here: HomeSports2024 08 21Article 1972388

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Players need to learn before going into coaching – Fatau Dauda

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fatau Dauda Fatau Dauda

Fatau Dauda, the goalkeepers coach for the Black Stars, has emphasized the importance for footballers to pursue educational qualifications prior to embarking on a coaching career.

The former Ghanaian international articulated that excelling as a player at the highest level does not inherently qualify one to be an effective coach.

Having transitioned to coaching shortly after retiring

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment