Players to watch in Champions League - from stars to wonderkids

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: BBC

The Champions League makes its return this week, and viewers will have the opportunity to watch highlights on the BBC.



Starting at 22:00 on Wednesdays during Champions League matchweeks, match-by-match highlights will be accessible on BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and app. Additionally, a special edition of Champions League Match of the Day will air on BBC One at 22:40.



To set the tone for the season, BBC Sport has identified 25 players from outside the Premier League to keep an eye on, featuring a mix of well-known stars and promising young talents.