You are here: HomeSports2024 08 05Article 1967102

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Playing only four games last season was the worst period in my career – Braydon Manu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Braydon Manu Braydon Manu

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu has labelled the previous season as the most challenging of his career, having participated in just four matches during the campaign.

The 27-year-old's limited appearances in the Bundesliga were primarily due to ongoing injuries. Despite his crucial role in the previous season, where he scored seven goals and provided seven assists to aid Darmstadt in

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment