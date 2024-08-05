Playing only four games last season was the worst period in my career – Braydon Manu

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu has labelled the previous season as the most challenging of his career, having participated in just four matches during the campaign.



The 27-year-old's limited appearances in the Bundesliga were primarily due to ongoing injuries. Despite his crucial role in the previous season, where he scored seven goals and provided seven assists to aid Darmstadt in



Read full articlesecuring promotion to the German top division, Manu was hindered by injuries.



In a recent interview with Flashscore, Manu expressed his disappointment, stating, "I was truly disheartened by the way the season concluded, especially since it was our first time ascending with Darmstadt to compete in the Bundesliga. I did my best to contribute, but unfortunately, injuries prevented me from playing as much as I would have liked." He added, "Having only played four games, it was undoubtedly the most challenging period of my career as a footballer. However, on a personal level, I experienced significant growth, as my faith deepened, and I became more resilient."